Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,489 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,161 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 152,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 336.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 375,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 289,712 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 254,046 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 276.5% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 244,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 179,296 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,333,000. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MFM opened at $4.86 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.0195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

