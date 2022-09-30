Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,472 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 825.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $523,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

BATS EEMV opened at $51.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.68.

