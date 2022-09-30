Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,697 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,330,305,000 after buying an additional 1,182,632 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,143,218,000 after buying an additional 1,060,655 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after buying an additional 992,049 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of DexCom by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,374,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,275,020,000 after buying an additional 844,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $410,670,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom Trading Down 1.5 %

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $82.10 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $164.86. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.05, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

