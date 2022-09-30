ECOSC Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (ECU)

ECOSC (ECU) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last week, ECOSC has traded 50% lower against the U.S. dollar. ECOSC has a total market capitalization of $1,722.63 and $2.00 worth of ECOSC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ECOSC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

ECOSC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,265 coins. ECOSC’s official message board is medium.com/@ecosc. ECOSC’s official Twitter account is @IoEcosc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ECOSC is www.ecosc.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOSC is a platform designed for trustworthy, transparent, and fastest activities of blockchain payment.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOSC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECOSC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ECOSC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

