Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $194.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $145.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.11. Ecolab has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $238.93.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ecolab by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

