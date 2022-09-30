EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of EACO Co. (OTCMKTS:EACO – Get Rating) traded up 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.51 and last traded at $20.51. 131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

EACO Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $99.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.13 million during the quarter. EACO had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 6.77%.

EACO Company Profile

EACO Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc, distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners in the United States and Canada. It offers electronic components, including spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products.

See Also

