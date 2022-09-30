DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Derbend Asset Management

Derbend Asset Management trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,549,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,499 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,269.3% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,195,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,274 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $37,218,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,608,000 after purchasing an additional 490,883 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.73.

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.28. 51,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,364. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

