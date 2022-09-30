Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) is Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 770.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,684,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,146,961 shares during the period. Dun & Bradstreet accounts for 7.4% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned about 1.08% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $70,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DNB. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at about $4,105,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after acquiring an additional 16,672 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 182.1% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,891,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257,937 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth about $1,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DNB. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 2.0 %

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $18,532,127.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,048,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,014,632.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $12.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.65. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently -333.28%.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Featured Stories

