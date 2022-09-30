Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Update

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the August 31st total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dolphin Entertainment from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

Dolphin Entertainment Stock Down 1.1 %

DLPN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 96,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,165. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02. Dolphin Entertainment has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment ( NASDAQ:DLPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Dolphin Entertainment by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 26,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 275,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 21,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.47% of the company’s stock.

About Dolphin Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.