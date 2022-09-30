DogemonGo (DOGO) Price Down 30.7% This Week

DogemonGo (DOGO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, DogemonGo has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar. DogemonGo has a market capitalization of $580,666.18 and approximately $9,323.00 worth of DogemonGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DogemonGo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DogemonGo

DogemonGo’s genesis date was August 5th, 2021. DogemonGo’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,930,000,000 coins. DogemonGo’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DogemonGo is https://reddit.com/r/dogemongoapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DogemonGo is dogemongo.com.

DogemonGo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DogemonGo is a Binance Smart Chain (BSC) augmented reality (AR) mobile game similar to Pokemon Go, where you locate, capture, train, and battle virtual creatures called Dogemons. DogemonGo Combines the Playing Experience with “Dogemons”Users can catch Dogemons and sometimes you can find Crypto Currency as prey among other Dogemons.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogemonGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogemonGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DogemonGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

