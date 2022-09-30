Doge Killer (LEASH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $42.42 Million

Doge Killer (LEASH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 29th. Doge Killer has a total market cap of $42.42 million and approximately $732,030.00 worth of Doge Killer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Doge Killer has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. One Doge Killer coin can currently be purchased for about $394.04 or 0.02021361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Doge Killer Coin Profile

Doge Killer’s launch date was September 1st, 2020. Doge Killer’s total supply is 107,647 coins. Doge Killer’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Doge Killer is www.shibatoken.com.

Doge Killer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LEASH was originally set to be a rebase token pegged to the price of Dogecoin. Now, it has been unleashed and will not rebase. With a total circulation of 100k tokens, it has the opposite appeal to Shib (which has a much larger supply). The second token incentivized on the swap offers special rewards for those who provide liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doge Killer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doge Killer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doge Killer using one of the exchanges listed above.

