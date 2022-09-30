DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Downgraded by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group to “Underperform”

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00.
DLocal Stock Down 5.1 %
DLocal stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 64.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45. DLocal has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $62.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.
DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $101.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.53 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business’s revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About DLocal
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
