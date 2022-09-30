DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Downgraded by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group to “Underperform”

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00.

DLocal Stock Down 5.1 %

DLocal stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 64.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45. DLocal has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $62.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $101.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.53 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business’s revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DLocal

About DLocal

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in DLocal by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,640,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,225,000 after buying an additional 1,069,530 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in DLocal during the first quarter worth $625,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in DLocal during the first quarter worth $14,561,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DLocal by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,671,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,336,000 after buying an additional 1,488,814 shares during the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

