Divergent Wealth Advisors Has $34.09 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Divergent Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,048 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 8.5% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Divergent Wealth Advisors owned 0.17% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $34,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 638.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 424,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,835,000 after acquiring an additional 367,272 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Lowery Thomas LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 68,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 33,769 shares during the period.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.11. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.92 and a fifty-two week high of $110.47.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

