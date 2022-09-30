Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Position Boosted by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) by 319.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,170,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,653,313 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X comprises 59.9% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X worth $311,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 35.2% during the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 47,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 86.0% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 75.6% during the second quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 27.6% during the second quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 60.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,427,000 after purchasing an additional 67,206 shares during the period.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SPXL traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.77. 227,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,141,161. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $147.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.08.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.
