Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Position Boosted by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) by 319.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,170,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,653,313 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X comprises 59.9% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X worth $311,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 35.2% during the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 47,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 86.0% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 75.6% during the second quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 27.6% during the second quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 60.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,427,000 after purchasing an additional 67,206 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPXL traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.77. 227,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,141,161. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $147.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.08.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.