Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) Shares Sold by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,500 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares makes up 0.5% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 593.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 46,056 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $834,000.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA YANG traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 33,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,363. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $48.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.