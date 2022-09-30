Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRCT. Benchmark raised their price target on Direct Digital to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Direct Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of DRCT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 16,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,808. Direct Digital has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25.

Direct Digital ( NASDAQ:DRCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Direct Digital will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Direct Digital news, President W Keith Smith sold 60,000 shares of Direct Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $187,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direct Digital stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.26% of Direct Digital as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

