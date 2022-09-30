Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,821 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $21.81. 4,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,406. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $30.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47.

