Digital Fitness (DEFIT) Trading 10.9% Lower This Week

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0676 or 0.00000351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digital Fitness has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Digital Fitness has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and $179,206.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Digital Fitness

Digital Fitness’ genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Digital Fitness is 360wellness.io/defit. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Digital Fitness Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “360Wellness™ is the Next Generation of Digital Wellness. A decentralized Fitness and Wellness marketplace connecting people with professionals all over the world to stay Fit & Healthy at home. Turning everyone’s living room into their own at-home-fitness studio. Providing a powerful suite of mobile and web solutions to reset the world with wellness post-pandemic. Making everyone’s journey meaningful via the introduction of a revolutionary lifestyle tracker developed in close collaboration with sport scientists and wellness industry experts to monitor how well you train, eat, feel and sleep all in one place.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fitness directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fitness should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Fitness using one of the exchanges listed above.

