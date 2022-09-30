DigiByte (DGB) Price Reaches $0.0095

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. DigiByte has a total market cap of $148.31 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000202 BTC.
- Myriad (XMY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Quark (QRK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- SHIELD (XSH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000053 BTC.
- Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000112 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,686,237,933 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.io. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
