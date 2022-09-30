Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $5.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DSX. StockNews.com raised Diana Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.17.

Diana Shipping Stock Down 5.5 %

DSX stock opened at $3.61 on Monday. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $6.89. The company has a market cap of $311.18 million, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Diana Shipping Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.47%. This is a boost from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is 80.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 6.4% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Diana Shipping by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Diana Shipping by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Diana Shipping by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 21,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

Featured Articles

