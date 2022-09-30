Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up about 1.1% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $13,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Diageo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,024. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $163.50 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.00.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

