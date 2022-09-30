Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Holdings Cut by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo Stock Up 0.6 %

Diageo Increases Dividend

DEO stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.89. 8,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,024. Diageo plc has a one year low of $163.50 and a one year high of $223.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $2.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Diageo Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.