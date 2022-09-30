DIA (DIA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $66.60 Million

DIA (DIA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last week, DIA has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One DIA coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DIA has a total market capitalization of $66.60 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DIA Profile

DIA’s launch date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 173,296,237 coins. The official website for DIA is diadata.org. DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DIA

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps.August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

