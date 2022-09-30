Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Trading Up 3.4%

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) was up 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €22.70 ($23.16) and last traded at €22.70 ($23.16). Approximately 28,701 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 222,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.96 ($22.41).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DEQ shares. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($23.47) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($22.45) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($23.47) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 21.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €20.41.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

