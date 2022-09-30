Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $99.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.77.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $72.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 411,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,645,000 after purchasing an additional 58,221 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 58,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 406.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 493,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,481,000 after buying an additional 395,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 599.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 122,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,346,000 after buying an additional 104,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

