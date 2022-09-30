Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €28.00 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) received a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EVK. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €31.00 ($31.63) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.50 ($21.94) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($19.39) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Evonik Industries Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of EVK opened at €17.03 ($17.37) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a one year high of €32.97 ($33.64). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €19.45 and its 200 day moving average price is €22.40.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

