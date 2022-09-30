Derbend Asset Management Sells 4,870 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Derbend Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of SKYY stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.41. 23,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,835. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.07. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $59.73 and a twelve month high of $119.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

