Derbend Asset Management Sells 3,479 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Derbend Asset Management lessened its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,353 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,125 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,008 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,682 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,225. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $79.79 and a one year high of $123.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.34 and a 200 day moving average of $99.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.21.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

