Derbend Asset Management Sells 2,656 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Derbend Asset Management trimmed its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 31,387 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 890,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,964,000 after purchasing an additional 53,458 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $7,932,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of DEA stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,984. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 321.22%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEA. StockNews.com lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

