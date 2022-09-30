Derbend Asset Management Reduces Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Derbend Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 0.7% of Derbend Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IBM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,166. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $109.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.76 and its 200 day moving average is $132.83.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Societe Generale decreased their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

