Derbend Asset Management Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Derbend Asset Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Derbend Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $690,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $808,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,104,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DISV traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,073 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.98.

