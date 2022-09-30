Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.75.

DROOF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Deliveroo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 114 ($1.38) in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 79 ($0.95) to GBX 81 ($0.98) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Deliveroo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 164 ($1.98) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Deliveroo Price Performance

Deliveroo stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. Deliveroo has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

