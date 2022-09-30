Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 89,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 246,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Defiance Silver Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$53.53 million and a P/E ratio of -12.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 15.38, a current ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

About Defiance Silver

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's major projects include the Zacatecas silver projects in the mining region of Zacatecas in Mexico; and the Tepal copper-gold project in Michoacan, Mexico.

Further Reading

