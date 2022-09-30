Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Short Interest Update

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 922,700 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the August 31st total of 697,200 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 2.9 %

DECK traded down $9.37 on Friday, hitting $313.73. The company had a trading volume of 25,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,491. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.90. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $448.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $323.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.70.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $614.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 29.72%. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total transaction of $1,022,287.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,289,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total transaction of $1,022,287.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,289,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,157,000 after purchasing an additional 824,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 24.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,827,000 after purchasing an additional 136,976 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,658,000 after purchasing an additional 66,072 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 368,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,054,000 after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DECK. TheStreet raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wedbush raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.10.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.