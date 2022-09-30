Davis Rea LTD. Sells 130,490 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Davis Rea LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 93.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 130,490 shares during the quarter. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,979.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 11,323 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 16,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 45.9% in the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 8,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CNQ stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.57. 223,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626,977. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day moving average of $57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $35.85 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.5822 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.05%.

CNQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.93.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

