Davis Rea LTD. Sells 115,173 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Davis Rea LTD. cut its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 81.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,164 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 115,173 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.72.

Shares of BMO traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.64. The company had a trading volume of 67,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,759. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $87.28 and a one year high of $122.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.26.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.02. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.086 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.93%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

