Davis Rea LTD. Purchases 52,291 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Davis Rea LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 501.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,291 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises approximately 2.9% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.35. The company had a trading volume of 97,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,253. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.54. The firm has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.39 and a one year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.78.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.