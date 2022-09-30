Davis Rea LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Davis Rea LTD. increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 322.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,151 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up approximately 1.6% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 96.4% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

Enbridge Stock Down 1.7 %

Enbridge stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.06. The stock had a trading volume of 241,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,096. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.62. The company has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

