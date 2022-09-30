DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Price Performance

Shares of DAVIDsTEA stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. DAVIDsTEA has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $18.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

