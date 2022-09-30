Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.75

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €9.50 ($9.69) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Davide Campari-Milano from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.20 ($12.45) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano from €14.30 ($14.59) to €15.00 ($15.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.80 ($13.06) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Davide Campari-Milano currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

