DATx Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DATX)

DATx (DATX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One DATx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DATx has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. DATx has a market cap of $105,510.00 and approximately $2,607.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

DATx Coin Profile

DATx launched on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DATx

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for.Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.”

