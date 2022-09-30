DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Short Interest Down 48.2% in September

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,800 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the August 31st total of 366,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 250,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DATS. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DatChat in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DatChat by 468.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 24,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DatChat by 96.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 56,653 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in DatChat in the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in DatChat in the first quarter worth $42,000. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DatChat Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DATS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. 43,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,489. DatChat has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $17.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33.

DatChat Company Profile

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It also develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

