Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $33.01

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.01 and last traded at $34.27, with a volume of 125510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DASTY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €53.00 ($54.08) to €43.50 ($44.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €50.00 ($51.02) to €46.50 ($47.45) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Dassault Systèmes Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 15.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASTY. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 99,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 194,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 47,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.