Darrow Company Inc. Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 433.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 336.7% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 133.1% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.16. 229,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,476,119. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.74 and its 200 day moving average is $64.15. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $58.16 and a 12 month high of $69.82.

