Darrow Company Inc. Buys 6,723 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Darrow Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Darrow Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255,642 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,586 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,135,000 after purchasing an additional 815,405 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,611,124. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.12. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.66.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

