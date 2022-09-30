Darrow Company Inc. Buys 249 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Darrow Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 10.1% of Darrow Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $270.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,902,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,564,532. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $268.84 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $305.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.74.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.