Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock Position Reduced by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA reduced its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,104,832,000 after buying an additional 857,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,303,338,000 after acquiring an additional 126,957 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,066,000 after acquiring an additional 240,195 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.3 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.43.

DRI opened at $129.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $158.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.08 and a 200-day moving average of $125.45.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

