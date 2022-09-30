Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Boosted by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 2.7% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 75,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 21,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.75.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

Danaher Price Performance

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $262.15 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $190.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

