Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 1.6% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $19,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 59,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,080,000 after buying an additional 30,658 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Danaher by 888.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in Danaher by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.63. 139,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.45 and a 200 day moving average of $269.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.75.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.