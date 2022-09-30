Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 2.4% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $46,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 13.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Danaher by 73.4% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 500.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $260.91. The company had a trading volume of 90,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,157. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $189.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.75.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

